Business News/ Companies / News/  Vodafone Idea extends OCD redemption allotted to ATC by one year

1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST Livemint

Vodafone Idea on Monday, announced the extension of the redemption period of Optionally Convertible Debentures allotted to ATC by one year

Vodafone Idea has announced the extension of allotment date of OCDs to ATC by six months

Vodafone Idea announced the extension of the redemption period of its optionally convertible debentures (OCD), allotted to ATC, by one year.

In its BSE filing, VI said, “The Company and ATC have agreed to extend the period of redemption of 8000 OCDs from 6 months, from the date of allotment of first tranche of OCDs (which was falling due on 28th August, 2023), to 18 months from the date of allotment."

VI had allotted OCDs of the face value of 10,00,000 each to ATC Infrastructure private limited.

Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST
