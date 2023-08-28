Vodafone Idea extends OCD redemption allotted to ATC by one year

Vodafone Idea announced the extension of the redemption period of its optionally convertible debentures (OCD), allotted to ATC, by one year.

In its BSE filing, VI said, “The Company and ATC have agreed to extend the period of redemption of 8000 OCDs from 6 months, from the date of allotment of first tranche of OCDs (which was falling due on 28th August, 2023), to 18 months from the date of allotment."