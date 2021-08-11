MUMBAI: Beleaguered Vodafone Idea, fighting for survival, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a review of the 23 July order dismissing pleas of telcos for re-computation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Bharti Airtel is also likely to move the apex court for relief, according to CNBC TV18.

Following the 23 July order, on 4 August, Vodafone Idea's board accepted chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla’s request to step down, as he distanced himself from the beleaguered telecom operator, underscoring the gravity of the crisis that has engulfed the once-booming strategic sector.

The move came after it became known that Birla had written to cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, offering to relinquish Aditya Birla Group’s stake in the company to any government-approved entity. In his letter, Birla cited the dire financial position of Vodafone Idea and its imminent collapse as the chief reasons for the offer.

Birla owns around 27% stake in the telecom entity.

Earlier, a Deutsche Bank research report has said that the government should convert Vodafone Idea's debt into equity to avoid a duopoly in the telecom sector. The brokerage firm suggested that it was the only viable solution in the backdrop of the Supreme Court dismissing the telecom firm's application for re-computation of AGR dues.

Vodafone Idea has been struggling to raise funds to meet staggering amounts of regulatory dues that the company owes the government on account of licence and spectrum fees. Over the past year, it has seen a sharp erosion in its customer base, ceding market share to rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio while reporting losses for the past many quarters.

It needs to arrange ₹22,500 crore between December and April to repay a mix of regular debt to lenders, AGR (adjusted gross revenue) and spectrum dues. It has an AGR liability of ₹58,254 crore, out of which it has paid ₹7,854.37 crore and ₹50,399.63 crore is due.

In its September 2020 judgement, the top court had categorically stated that the dues payable by telcos will not be open to any reassessment. Telecom service providers must pay ₹93,520 crore of AGR related dues over a period of 10 years to clear their outstanding amount to the government.

