Vodafone Idea draws up ₹1 trillion cash strategy amid dues, capex push

Jatin Grover
5 min read18 May 2026, 07:24 PM IST
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In Q4, Vodafone Idea stabilized its subscriber base at 192.8 million and raised Arpu to ₹174 from ₹172, outperforming peers despite two fewer billing days.
Summary
Vodafone Idea's plan comes as analysts raise concerns about the company’s future payment obligations to clear spectrum dues, and the company is confident it can raise funds from a State Bank of India-led consortium.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday laid out an ambitious financial roadmap to generate and secure over 1.08 trillion in cash over the next three years, betting on a sharp rise in operating earnings, possible bank debt funding, income tax-related recoveries and promoter support to fund its turnaround.

The telecom operator has to pay 49,000 crore towards spectrum dues over the next three years, execute a capital expenditure plan of 45,000 crore for network expansion and upgrades, and meet interest payments of about 5,000-6,000 crore to service bank debt, taking its cumulative outgo to nearly 1 trillion.

“...we are very confident that with the bank loan for the capex and for the Ebitda addition, we will be able to fulfil all our obligations across the next three years,” Vodafone Idea’s chief financial officer, Tejas Mehta, told analysts during the Q4 earnings call. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea gets promoter support but funding gap persists

Financial planning

As of the end of March, the telecom operator had a cash and bank balance of 3,715 crore. Mehta said the company’s funding sources would include tripling Ebitda to 60,000 crore during FY27-FY29, raising 35,000 crore through bank debt and a rolling line of credit facility, and securing 10,000 crore from the recent settlement with Vodafone Plc and expected income tax refunds.

The details on the cash sources, along with the recent commitment by promoter Aditya Birla Group to invest 4,750 crore, come at a time when analysts have raised concerns about the company’s future payment obligations to clear spectrum dues. This is when the company also needs significant investments in network expansion to improve its subscriber base.

In a note dated 24 December 2025, brokerage house Ambit Capital said that Vodafone Idea will need an average revenue per user (Arpu) of 300 in FY30 to survive. This is possible only if the telecom industry tariff repair continues, it said.

Sharing an update on the much awaited bank funding, Vodafone Idea chief executive Abhijit Kishore said, “we are deeply engaged as we have said. It's an SBI (State Bank of India)-led consortium, which is looking into it, which forms part of the PSU (public sector undertaking) banks, the private banks, as well as the foreign banks and we are very confident of closing that very fast”.

Kishore did not give any timeline for closing the debt round.

Debt funding at this stage is crucial for the company to invest in network expansion and become a competitive player in a market where two operators—Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio—have a 77% market share.

Steady subscriber base

In the fourth quarter, Vodafone Idea managed to stabilize its subscriber base at 192.8 million, and also improved its Arpu to 174 a month from 172 in the December quarter, outperforming peers despite two fewer billing days. Jio reported Arpu of 214 a month at the end of March, while Airtel's Arpu stood at 257, both largely flat sequentially.

Also Read | Sword of Damocles hangs over Vodafone Idea’s bank guarantees

The telecom operator has attributed the improvement to customer upgrades, a focus on quality subscribers rather than quantity, and improved data consumption on the network, especially the increase in traction for its unlimited data plans.

To increase the subscriber base, Kishore shared four levers, such as expanding population coverage with new users, targeting the mobile number portability (MNP) market, focusing on quality over quantity, and reducing subscriber churn, which the telecom operator is banking on.

“Our 4.3% (churn), which is significantly higher than the others. The moment we start putting in the network and the capacity, we really see that it's coming down. We are targeting a 0.5-0.6% reduction in the churn," he said.

According to Kishore, over the last six quarters, Vodafone Idea added network coverage for 125 million people. With plans to add 60,000 to 70,000 new 4G sites over the next 1.5 years, the company expects to cover an additional 120 million people, creating a massive new target audience of roughly 250 million people in previously unserved or underserved territories.

“While acknowledging additional support from the government and VI's new ambitions, we think there is no quick fix to Vi's underlying fundamental challenges,” said brokerage house Macquarie in an 18-May note.

“It would be key to watch from both Vi and Indus Tower’s perspective if this (promoter support) gives comfort to the lenders to approve the long-pending 250 billion ( 25,000 crore) debt fundraise, needed to execute its larger network-upgradation capex plan of 450 billion ( 45,000 crore) over three years to help grow its subscriber base,” said analysts at JM Financial in a 17 May note.

Q4 earnings

During the fourth quarter, Vodafone Idea reported its first net profit in about six years at 51,970 crore owing to a one-time accounting gain from the government's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) recalculation. It incurred losses of 7,167 crore and 5,286 crore in the year-ago and quarter-ago periods, respectively.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea, BSNL begin talks to share telecom infrastructure

Excluding the exceptional gain, the fourth-quarter loss stood at 5,515 crore.

Revenue from operations, which has been improving marginally, rose 2.9% year-on-year and 2.3% sequentially to 11,332 crore in the quarter.

In 2025-26, it witnessed a 3% increase in revenue from operations to 43,571 crore. The company posted a net profit of 34,552 crore, compared with a loss of 20,217 crore in the previous year. The Ebitda for the year rose 4.8% to 19,003 crore.

The company incurred a capital expenditure of 8,742 crore in FY26.

On Monday, shares of Vodafone Idea ended 0.2% higher at 12.98 on National Stock Exchange. The Sensex ended 77.05 points or 0.1% higher at 75,315.04.

About the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

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