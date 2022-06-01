Vodafone Idea forays into multibillion dollar ad-tech industry with Vi Ads

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vi Ads will enable marketers to engage with the operator’s over 243 million subscribers through multiple channels like Vi owned digital media- Vi App, Vi Movies and TV App, and traditional channels like SMS, IVR calls
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea has launched its ad-tech platform called Vi Ads, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), aimed at giving marketers a programmatic media buying platform.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea has launched its ad-tech platform called Vi Ads, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), aimed at giving marketers a programmatic media buying platform.
Vi Ads will enable marketers to engage with the operator’s over 243 million subscribers through multiple channels like Vi-owned digital media- Vi App, Vi Movies and TV App, and traditional channels like SMS, IVR calls. One of the key differentiators of Vi Ads is that it will be media agnostic and empower marketers to engage with Vi users on external media channels and publisher partners of Vi Ads, the company said in a statement.
Vi Ads will enable marketers to engage with the operator’s over 243 million subscribers through multiple channels like Vi-owned digital media- Vi App, Vi Movies and TV App, and traditional channels like SMS, IVR calls. One of the key differentiators of Vi Ads is that it will be media agnostic and empower marketers to engage with Vi users on external media channels and publisher partners of Vi Ads, the company said in a statement.
Additionally, Vi Ads will offer a self-serve interface enabling marketers with full control of their campaigns from campaign set up, tracking campaign performance to driving campaign insights. The combination of advanced features and ease of execution will appeal to large agencies and SMEs alike, the company said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, Vi, said, “With our programmatic platform – Vi Ads, we will address two of the biggest challenges faced by marketers today – authentic insights and enhanced reach."
Talking about key features, Khosla said the service offers marketers the benefits of unique audience segments, interest groups and targeting parameters derived using Vi’s deep insights of our consumers built on opt-in data. It also allows advertisers to not only reach their chosen audiences over Vi’s own digital media like Vi App and Vi Movies & TV app, but also on external third party programmatic media and traditional channels of SMS & IVR calls.
“This is a simple, easy to use and highly efficient solution for marketers to effectively reach out to the right target group with the most relevant messaging at any given point of time, while also providing a monetization opportunity to Vi as we aggressively build and scale our digital assets," he added.