Vodafone Idea gains 12.96% after adding subscribers for first time since Oct '19

"The telco recorded subscriber addition of 0.7 million in February, with visitor location register (VLR) loss decelerating sequentially to 0.2 million subscribers. The Uttar Pradesh (east and west) circle saw VLR loss of 0.9 million subscribers, while West Bengal saw 0.4 million addition. Across other circles, VLR subscriber movement was largely stable on a sequential basis," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial in a note to clients. VLR refers to the active subscribers on a network.