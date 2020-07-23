Vodafone Idea gains 4% on income tax refunds worth 833 cr

MUMBAI: Vodafone Idea shares rose as much as 4.34% after the Supreme Court directed the income tax department to refund ₹833 crore to the telecom company.

At 11pm, Vodafone Idea was trading at ₹8.69 up 1.88% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.22% to 37,954.65.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the income tax department challenging a recent Bombay high court order, which had asked the department to refund ₹833 crore to Vodafone Idea. The refund is for the 2014-15 assessment year.

Vodafone Idea challenged in the Bombay high court, which said refunds cannot be withheld against undetermined future demands.

The Supreme Court move comes as a big relief for cash-strapped Vodafone Idea that is struggling to pay its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues to the department of telecommunications (DoT) amid a declining subscriber base and shrinking revenues.

The DoT estimated Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues at ₹58,254 crore, of which the telco has so far paid ₹7,854 crore. The operator still owes ₹50,400 crore to the government. While the telco has requested for a 15-year period to clear the remaining dues, the SC has reserved its order on the timeline of staggered payment.

Vodafone Idea reported consolidated net loss of ₹11,643.50 crore in Q4 March 2020, higher than net loss of ₹4,881.90 crore in Q4 March 2019. Revenue from operations fell 0.17% to ₹11,754.20 crore in Q4 FY20 over ₹11,775 crore in Q4 FY19.

Vodafone Idea operates as a telecom service provider. The company offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile services, as well as mobile payments, advanced enterprise offerings, and entertainment.

