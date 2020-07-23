Subscribe
Vodafone Idea reported consolidated net loss of 11,643.50 crore in Q4 March 2020.

Vodafone Idea gains 4% on income tax refunds worth 833 cr

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Vodafone Idea was trading at 8.69 up 1.88% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.22% to 37,954.65
  • The Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by the income tax department challenging a Bombay high court order asking the department to refund 833 crore to the telco

MUMBAI: Vodafone Idea shares rose as much as 4.34% after the Supreme Court directed the income tax department to refund 833 crore to the telecom company.

At 11pm, Vodafone Idea was trading at 8.69 up 1.88% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.22% to 37,954.65.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the income tax department challenging a recent Bombay high court order, which had asked the department to refund 833 crore to Vodafone Idea. The refund is for the 2014-15 assessment year.

Vodafone Idea challenged in the Bombay high court, which said refunds cannot be withheld against undetermined future demands.

The Supreme Court move comes as a big relief for cash-strapped Vodafone Idea that is struggling to pay its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues to the department of telecommunications (DoT) amid a declining subscriber base and shrinking revenues.

The DoT estimated Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues at 58,254 crore, of which the telco has so far paid 7,854 crore. The operator still owes 50,400 crore to the government. While the telco has requested for a 15-year period to clear the remaining dues, the SC has reserved its order on the timeline of staggered payment.

Vodafone Idea reported consolidated net loss of 11,643.50 crore in Q4 March 2020, higher than net loss of 4,881.90 crore in Q4 March 2019. Revenue from operations fell 0.17% to 11,754.20 crore in Q4 FY20 over 11,775 crore in Q4 FY19.

Vodafone Idea operates as a telecom service provider. The company offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile services, as well as mobile payments, advanced enterprise offerings, and entertainment.

