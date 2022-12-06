Vodafone Idea in talks with ATC for extending OCD issuance of Rs1,600 crore

“One of the conditions precedent for the preferential issue was conversion by the Government of India of interest from deferment of AGR and spectrum dues owed by the company into equity shares. As the company has not received any communication from the Government of India on such conversion, the issuance of OCDs to ATC has not been completed, within the validity period of the shareholders' resolution (15 days from the date of passing of the resolution). Accordingly the shareholders' resolution has lapsed," Vodafone Idea said in the intimation to BSE on Tuesday.

