Vodafone Idea in talks with gear vendors for 5G rollout
Vodafone Idea needs to raise ₹20k cr in debt and equity from investors to plough into 5G
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea is in advanced discussions with telecom equipment makers for its 5G rollout strategy and will comply with minimum 5G rollout obligations, chief executive Akshaya Moondra said on Wednesday, indicating that the No. 3 carrier will launch its services in select cities soon.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×