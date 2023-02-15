Vodafone Idea in talks with gear vendors for 5G rollout

He noted that the telco had converted interest on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of ₹16,000 crore into equity of 33.1% which is now owned by the government as part of a relief package given last year. Further, the board approved issuance of optionally convertible debentures totalling ₹1,600 crore to one of its tower vendors, American Tower Corporation India. The carrier owes up to ₹3,000 crore to ATC and about ₹7,000 crore to the other vendor, Indus Towers, with which it has entered into a payment plan with softer terms.