Vodafone Idea is in a state of rapid transformation, says management

The key consumer focused part of the strategy will be in terms of upgrading 2G subscribers to 4G . The company has already rolled out premium 4G plans for the same. The management added, similar to Bharti Airtel’s commentary, that their 2G user base will continue to exist as is the case even across top economies. However, instead of subsidizing the 4G device ecosystem as announced by rival Reliance Jio, the company will seek partnerships. “Subsidising devices is not our play. We will work with original equipment manufacturers and non-banking financial companies to help people upgrade to smartphones through easy EMIs where people can choose what devices they want," said Akshaya Moondra, Chief Financial Officer, Vodafone Idea.