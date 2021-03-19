Vodafone Idea launches payment, recharges through WhatsApp

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vodafone Idea Ltd has launched a digital payments service using which its prepaid and postpaid customers can pay bills and recharge, the company said in a statement on Friday. The service, called the virtual agent VIC, will enable transactions across all gateways, or Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Vodafone Idea Ltd has launched a digital payments service using which its prepaid and postpaid customers can pay bills and recharge, the company said in a statement on Friday. The service, called the virtual agent VIC, will enable transactions across all gateways, or Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Also Read | Vaccine utilization rates lower in states witnessing second wave

“Vodafone Idea prepaid customers can recharge with any prepaid pack instantly in just two clicks from the virtual agent VIC, including WhatsApp," the Birla group company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The platform will enable simpler and faster digital payments, and provide a personalized user experience, which aligns with the evolution of mobile-based consumer behavior, Vodafone Idea said.

In 2020, Vodafone Idea rolled out service chatbot VIC on WhatsApp. VIC helps customers get instant response on a host of services including bill payments, recharges, plan activation, new connection, data balance, bill requests, among others.

“VIC is intuitive, simple to use, secure and allows customers to converse with Vodafone Idea by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence," the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vodafone Idea customers who use VIC will receive a link via SMS to make their payments and recharges.