Vodafone Idea lenders urge government for moratorium on spectrum payments

“For the moment it is not stressed. We are looking into it. There is one particular account where the exposure is large, and we are following up very-very closely. All of us are concerned about it, but by and large the telecom is okay," said Ashwani Bhatia, managing director at State Bank of India (SBI) without naming Vodafone, on 4 August after the bank announced its Q1 FY22 results. SBI’s exposure to Vodafone Idea stands at around Rs11,000 crore.