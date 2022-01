Vodafone Idea Ltd on Friday reported net loss of ₹7,230 crore for the December quarter. The loss has widened from ₹7,132 crore in the September quarter and ₹4,532 crore in the last year period.

Revenue from operations fell 11% to ₹9,717 crore for the period under review as against ₹10,894 crore in the same period last year.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) per month during the quarter stood at ₹115 as against ₹109 in prior quarter, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 5.2%.

On Friday, Vodafone Idea shares closed 2.07% lower at ₹11.80 apiece on NSE.

“We are pleased to announce second consecutive quarter of revenue growth driven by several tariff interventions taken in last few months. While the overall subscriber base has declined as a result of the tariff interventions, the 4G subscriber base remained resilient on the back of superior data and voice experience offered by Vi GIGAnet," Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea, said

“We remain focused on executing our strategy to improve our competitive position and win in the marketplace. Separately, we have opted for upfront conversion of interest arising from deferment of spectrum and AGR dues into equity," Takkar said.

The total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of December 31, 2021 stands at ₹1,98,980 crore

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.