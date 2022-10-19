Vi board to discuss fundraise on 21 Oct

A second executive said this arrangement will be beneficial for Indus as well even though it may not get cash immediately in lieu of the pending dues, but if it stops offering services to Vi it will result in loss of revenues as the dues will remain perpetually unpaid. The Aditya -Birla Group-owned carrier with over 260 million subscribers is yet to conclude its fund raising of over ₹20,000 crore, which it requires to be competitive in the industry, with rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio laying out aggressive plans to launch 5G services.

