Voda Idea promoters ready to put in more funds: Moondra3 min read 26 May 2023, 10:49 PM IST
The CEO says discussions with external investors have picked up pace over the past month
NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea Ltd promoters are ready to put in additional equity investments, chief executive Akshaya Moondra said, adding that discussions with external investors have picked up pace over the past month after the conversion of equity by the Indian government, with at least three such ongoing discussions.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×