Vodafone Idea Ltd today announced its foray into gaming industry through Vi Games on the Vi app in partnership with diversified gaming company Nazara Technologies.

Through this association, Vodafone Idea said its customers will get access to a wide range of gaming content including popular game titles from various franchises in India on its gaming platform - Vi Games.

On Monday, Vodafone Idea shares closed 2.40% lower at ₹10.15 apiece on NSE.

Vi Games on the Vi App offers an immersive gaming experience with 1,200+ android and HTML5 based mobile games across 10 popular genres like - action, adventure, arcade, casual, education, fun, puzzle, racing, sports and strategy, the company said in a statement.

Gaming is one of the biggest segment amongst the entertainment category, estimated to cross 500 million users within 2022 in India, as per a FICCI-EY report.

Vi Games has gaming content into 3 categories - Platinum Games, Gold Games and Free Games, on the Vi App.

- Gold Games will form the largest base of the content library. Vi users can access these games through a Gold Pass offering 30 games for just ₹50 for postpaid and ₹56 for prepaid, with a validity of 30 days.

- The Platinum Games will be available on pay per download basis through a Platinum Pass priced at ₹25 for postpaid and ₹26 for prepaid.

- Vi Games will also host 250+ free games on the platform for all Vi customers.

Inviting Vi customers to enjoy seamless gaming through Vi Games, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea, said “We are seeing a significant uptake of gaming consumption in India with more than 95% of gaming enthusiasts using the mobile device to enjoy a wide variety of content. Deeper

penetration of smartphones and 4G availability has led to meteoric growth and adoption of gaming content making it a popular choice for fun and entertainment."

We see gaming as a major focus area of our digital content strategy and we intend to build a comprehensive play encompassing most facets of gaming with

the aim of establishing Vi as a preferred destination for both, casual as well as serious gamers. Our partnership with Nazara Technologies will elevate the gaming experience that we offer to our consumers through a wide bouquet of exclusive games available on the Vi app for our users," he said.

The Vi Games proposition will initially have casual gaming content and gradually be developed to host social gaming and even eSports in the future.

“Gaming is not only the future of entertainment in India but already a key mode of entertainment for hundreds of millions of Indians playing games on their mobile phones every day. Nazara is delighted to work with Vi to bring our entire portfolio of gaming content, esports and interactive entertainment to their

larger user base," said Nitish Mittersain, Founder & Group MD, Nazara Technologies.

