Vodafone Idea makes interest payment to mutual funds

"For units held in physical/statement of account mode, the partial payment of the outstanding unitholding as on 12 June, 2020, will be extinguished and will be distributed to unitholders by 17 June, 2020. For units held in demat mode, the partial payment of outstanding unitholding as on 19 June 2020 (i.e. the record date) will be extinguished and will be distributed immediately after the record date," said Franklin Templeton in a press statement.