MUMBAI : Global technology giant Google is contemplating buying a stake of about 5% in Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd, said a person aware of the development.

While talks are on with Google, the telecom company is also engaging with private equity funds, the person added.

The tech giant's interest in Vodafone Idea comes at a time when the telco has been under financial strain.

An investment in Vodafone Idea by Google is also likely to pit the US internet group in a battle against Facebook for the world’s fastest-growing mobile market, Financial Times reported earlier on Thursday.

Last month Facebook struck a $5.7 billion investment in Vodafone Idea's rival Jio Platforms, owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd.

A Vodafone Idea spokesperson did not comment on the matter while Google is yet to respond to the query.

Vodafone Idea owes the Indian government Rs,53,000 in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

In March, the telco said that it had completed the payment of full principal amount of ₹6,854 crore in the adjusted gross revenue related dues as determined by the telecom operator in its self assessment.

In April, Vodafone Plc had said it has accelerated a payment of $200 million (about ₹1,530 crore) to Vodafone Idea, due in September 2020, under the terms of the ‘contingent liability mechanism’.

Earlier in May, Vodafone PLc which owns majority stake in Vodafone Idea said its maximum exposure to Vodafone Idea is about ₹8400 crore and it can pay that much amount towards Vodafone Idea’s liabilities based on the agreements during the Vodafone and Idea Cellular merger.

Vodafone Idea’s losses during the October-December quarter stood at ₹6,453 crore. Revenue during the period was up 2.26% at ₹11,089.4 crore – on the back of 4G customer additions and improvement in average revenue per user (Arpu). Ebitda was marginally up at ₹3420.5 crore, while Ebitda margin declined by 47 basis points to 30.84%. It is yet to announce January-March quarter results.

So far, telecom and internet based companies were independently trying to woo the Indian data user base but the Jio-Facebook deal has paved the way for larger possibilities.

While globally, Microsoft, along with Amazon Web Services (AWS), dominates the on-demand cloud computing platforms and application programming interface (API) business, it faces a three-way fight in India, including Google Cloud. All of these providers are rapidly trying to reach both the market of "new to digital" businesses, legacy enterprises and the talent pool required to run it and telco partnerships give them an immediate access to millions of subscribers.

