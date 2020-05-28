Vodafone Idea may attract Google investment

Vodafone Idea’s losses during the October-December quarter stood at ₹6,453 crore. Revenue during the period was up 2.26% at ₹11,089.4 crore – on the back of 4G customer additions and improvement in average revenue per user (Arpu). Ebitda was marginally up at ₹3420.5 crore, while Ebitda margin declined by 47 basis points to 30.84%. It is yet to announce January-March quarter results.