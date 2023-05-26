Vodafone Idea narrows losses in Q4FY23, records first annual revenue growth since merger in 20182 min read . Updated: 26 May 2023, 04:16 AM IST
Annual revenue was up 9.5% to ₹42180 crore from ₹38520 crore in FY22, on the back of tariff hikes, improving subscriber mix and 4G subscriber additions of 4.6 million during the year.
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea narrowed losses to ₹6418 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, versus ₹6563 crore in the same quarter last year and compared to ₹7990 crore in the previous quarter. The loss-making carrier said that it was in talks with lenders for additional debt funding and with external investors for equity or equity linked fund raising.
