Vodafone Idea not to convert interest on 8,837 cr AGR dues into govt equity

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea has decided against converting the interest on the moratorium of paying adjusted gross revenue or AGR dues of ₹8,837 crore pertaining to FY18 and FY19 into equity to be owned by the government, said people in the know.
The number 3 carrier had till September 15 to decide on the equity conversion, even as it awaits DoT clearance of conversion of AGR dues of ₹16,000 crore till FY17 into 33% equity which will be owned by the government.
The carrier’s Board had approved the four-year deferment of AGR dues after the government gave it an option of the moratorium on payment of the dues beyond the earlier moratorium which was part of the relief package announced in September 2021, where AGR-related dues up till FY17 were included. The relief package was for all carriers, in order to improve the financial health of the sector battered by high debt and low tariffs leading to higher losses and limited revenue generation.
The development comes at a time when the Aditya Birla Group promoted carrier is awaiting conversion of interest on dues related to AGR on financial years upto FY 17 amounting to ₹16,000 crore, into equity, post which the government will own about 33% in the carrier becoming the single largest shareholder and promoter equity will reduce to 50% from near 75% at present.
Officials said that the government was waiting for the share price of the carrier to settle above ₹10 to proceed with conversion as it will be done at par value.
If the carrier had decided to convert the additional interest into equity as well, the share of government holding would have increased from the proposed 33%. Research firm CLSA cautioned in a note on Thursday that Indian government equity in Vodafone Idea could rise to 88% stake after FY2026 if it is unable to make the annual payments of about $5 billion and the government opts to convert the outstanding debt into equity.