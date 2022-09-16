Vodafone Idea not to convert interest on 8,837 cr AGR dues into govt equity

The carrier’s Board had approved the four-year deferment of AGR dues after the government gave it an option of the moratorium on payment of the dues beyond the earlier moratorium which was part of the relief package announced in September 2021, where AGR-related dues up till FY17 were included. The relief package was for all carriers, in order to improve the financial health of the sector battered by high debt and low tariffs leading to higher losses and limited revenue generation.

