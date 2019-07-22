Vodafone Idea offers subscribers exclusive access to ZEE5 Theatre

New Delhi: India’s largest mobile service operator Vodafone Idea has tied up with OTT (over-the-top) platform ZEE5 to offer live channel ZEE5 Theatre to its subscribers on the go, the telecom company said in a statement on Monday.

With this, customers will get access to plays across genres such as thriller, supernatural, crime, family drama, comedy and periodic drama, on Vodafone Play app and Idea Movies & TV app.

ZEE5 Theatre will offer nine plays this July and keep adding two new plays every week on Wednesday and Friday at 9 pm, the company said.

Some of these offerings include Doll’s House based on Norwegian playwright, poet and theatre director Henrik Johan Ibsen's A Doll's House; Double Game, a suspense drama starring popular theatre and television actor Kiran Karmarkar; Vaastav, based on the blockbuster crime flick of the same name.

Given that India has seen mobile data consumption explode after Jio’s entry made data affordable, Vodafone Idea and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd had earlier announced a strategic partnership for offering content to subscribers.

The content strategy of telecom companies has become important as cheap data prices have failed to provide a meaningful competitive edge. While Reliance Jio is focusing on developing in-house content, rival Airtel is relying on partnerships with partners such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to boost data consumption on its mobile network.