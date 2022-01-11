NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea will opt for conversion of full amount of interest from spectrum auction installments and adjusted gross revenue dues into equity, the telecom service provider said in a note to exchanges on Tuesday.

The decision taken by the company's board of directors in a meeting on 10 January comes days ahead of the 90-day deadline provided by the government for equity conversion after they chose to opt for a four-yer moratorium on payment of spectrum charges and dues.

"The Net Present Value (NPV) of this interest is expected to be about ₹16,000 crore as per the company’s best estimates, subject to confirmation by the DoT. Since the average price of the company’s shares at the relevant date of 14.08.2021 was below par value, the equity shares will be issued to the government at par value of Rs. 10/- per share…The conversion will therefore result in dilution to all the existing shareholders of the company, including the promoters," the telco said.

Following the conversion into equity, the government is expected to hold 35.8% in the third largest carrier in the country, with Vodafone Group holding 28.5% and Aditya Birla Group holding 17.8%.

Vodafone Idea added that the governance and other rights of the promoter shareholders were governed by a shareholders agreement (SHA) to which the company is a party and are also incorporated in the Articles of Association of the company.

"The rights are subject to a minimum Qualifying Threshold of 21% for each Promoter group, and in light of the conversion of interest into equity, the promoters have mutually agreed to amend the existing SHA for reducing the minimum Qualifying Threshold from 21% to 13% for the purpose of exercising certain governing rights e.g. appointment of directors and relating to appointment of certain key officials etc," it said.

The board has also taken note of the proposed changes to the existing SHA, and accordingly authorised execution of the same and also recommended changes in the Articles of Association (AoA) to give effect to the changes in the SHA, the company said.

"The amendment to the AoA shall be subject to the approval of shareholders in general meeting, for which the Board has authorised officials of the Company to decide the date of shareholders meeting in accordance with the terms of the amendment to the existing SHA as approved by the Board," the company added.

