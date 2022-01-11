Vodafone Idea opts for conversion of spectrum interest, AGR dues into equity

"The Net Present Value (NPV) of this interest is expected to be about ₹16,000 crore as per the company’s best estimates, subject to confirmation by the DoT. Since the average price of the company’s shares at the relevant date of 14.08.2021 was below par value, the equity shares will be issued to the government at par value of Rs. 10/- per share…The conversion will therefore result in dilution to all the existing shareholders of the company, including the promoters," the telco said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}