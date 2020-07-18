Vodafone Idea pays additional 1,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues

New Delhi: Telecom firm Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it paid additional ₹1,000 crore to Department of Telecommunications on 17 July as part of its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

"The Company had earlier deposited ₹6,854 crore in 3 tranches. The Company has thus paid an aggregate amount of ₹7,854 crore towards the AGR dues ," the telco said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The company mentioned what the Supreme Court said at the last hearing held on 18 June, 2020.

“We have requested the telecom operators to file audited Balance Sheets, for the last 10 years including for the Calender year ending 31.3.2020 as well as the Income Tax Returns and the particulars of AGR deposited during the last 10 years and we have also requested to make payments of reasonable amount also to show their bonafides, before the next date of hearing," ordered the apex court.

In an interim relief to Vodafone Idea, telecom tribunal on Friday stayed Trai's direction to the company to withhold a plan that promises priority 4G network to premium customers.

However, the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) said Trai can proceed with its inquiry and pass a final order in accordance with the law at the earliest. It should be done after ensuring that requirements of natural justice are satisfied and that Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) is given opportunity to explain any alleged contravention of the regulator's directions.

With the tribunal's ruling, the telco will be able to onboard new subscribers for the priority plan for the time being.

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday jumped 14 per cent after telecom tribunal TDSAT stayed Trai's interim direction asking the company to withhold its priority plan that promises 4G network on a priority basis to certain premium users.

In its submission before the apex court seeking relief in payment tenure, DoT had pegged Vodafone Idea's dues at ₹58,254 crore.

