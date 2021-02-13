Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Net loss at 4,532 crore, slight jump in revenue

Vodafone Idea on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹4,532.4 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December. The telecom giant posted net loss of ₹7,218.5 crore in the previous quarter. The quarterly losses narrowed on the back of a one-time gain of ₹2,118.9 crore, on account of the sale of its 11.5% stake Indus Towers to the merged Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers entity.