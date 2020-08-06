Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported a net loss of ₹25,460 crore in the quarter ended in June. It had posted a net loss of ₹4,873 crore during the same period last year.

The telecom firm's revenue from operations declined 5.42% year-on-year to ₹10,659 crore. The revenue was affected by the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in June quarter, the company said.

“Q1FY21 was a challenging quarter as availability of recharges due to store closure and ability of customers to recharge on account of economic slowdown were impacted," Ravinder Takkar, managing director and chief executive officer, Vodafone Idea, said.

The EBITDA for the June quarter declined 6.4% YOY to ₹4,098.4 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 38.5%.

The merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel has received FDI approval, the telecom company said in a statement. "The long stop date on the original agreement has been extended to August 31, 2020. We have option to monetize our 11.15% stake in Indus on completion of the Indus-Infratel merger," Vodafone Idea said in a filing.

Gross debt (excluding lease liabilities) as of June 30, 2020, was ₹1,18,940 crore, including deferred spectrum payment obligations due to the Government of ₹92,270 crore, said the company.

The company's subscriber churn reduced to an all-time low of 2% (3.3% in Q4FY20), as net disconnections were lower during the quarter. However, the gross additions were severely impacted by the closure of retail stores during the nationwide lockdown resulting in subscriber base declined to 279.8 million in Q1FY21 from 291.1 million in Q4FY20..

ARPU for Q1FY21 was ₹114 vs Rs. 121 in Q4FY20.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via