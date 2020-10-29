Vodafone Idea revenue slips as subscriber losses weigh

Vodafone Idea revenue slips as subscriber losses weigh1 min read . 06:55 PM IST
Consolidated loss came in at ₹7,218 crore for the period ending September 30, compared with a loss of ₹50,922 crore a year earlier
Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd reported a 0.5% drop in second-quarter revenue on Thursday as subscriber losses to rivals overshadowed benefits from a move to hike tariffs last year.
Consolidated loss came in at ₹7,218 crore ($976.16 million) for the period ending Sept. 30, compared with a loss of ₹50,922 crore a year earlier.
The company's quarterly consolidated revenue fell to 10,791 crore rupees from 10,844 crore rupees a year earlier.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
