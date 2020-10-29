Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Vodafone Idea revenue slips as subscriber losses weigh
Fund-raising is critical for Vodafone Idea, the third largest operator in the fiercely-competitive Indian telecom market.

Vodafone Idea revenue slips as subscriber losses weigh

1 min read . 06:55 PM IST Reuters

Consolidated loss came in at 7,218 crore for the period ending September 30, compared with a loss of 50,922 crore a year earlier

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd reported a 0.5% drop in second-quarter revenue on Thursday as subscriber losses to rivals overshadowed benefits from a move to hike tariffs last year.

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd reported a 0.5% drop in second-quarter revenue on Thursday as subscriber losses to rivals overshadowed benefits from a move to hike tariffs last year.

Consolidated loss came in at 7,218 crore ($976.16 million) for the period ending Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 50,922 crore a year earlier.

Consolidated loss came in at 7,218 crore ($976.16 million) for the period ending Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 50,922 crore a year earlier.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The company's quarterly consolidated revenue fell to 10,791 crore rupees from 10,844 crore rupees a year earlier.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.