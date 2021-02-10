Vodafone Idea’s 4G speed fastest among telcos in Oct-Dec, says Ookla

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea Ltd ’s (Vi) 4G wireless service, including download and upload speeds, was the fastest among telecom operators in India during October-December, as per Ookla, a web service provider that tests global internet speeds.

With this, Vi became the only operator to have delivered the fastest speeds consistently in the past six months across the country, the telco said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company’s GIGAnet technology used for 4G has been verified by Ookla as the fastest network for average download speeds in 16 states and union territories - Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland.

The telco also said Ookla’s verification supports the telecom regulator’s report that said Vodafone Idea has provided the highest voice quality for three straight months until January. According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) MyCall survey, based on crowd-sourced data, Vi was the only telco to have scored a rating of above 4, on a scale of 1 to 5, on voice call quality from November to January.

"Such external validation for our voice and data services, is a strong testimony of our efforts to strengthen network experience for our customers, who are now more reliant on telecom connectivity for their work, education and all other aspects of life," said Ravinder Takkar, managing director and chief executive (MD & CEO), Vodafone Idea.

Despite scoring the highest among telcos in voice and data services, a result of capacity expansion and network integration of erstwhile Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd last year in September, Vi continues to lose millions of customers every month. It lost 29.2 million subscribers during April-November, according to Trai data.

The company could lose 50-70 million subscribers in the next one year, after shedding 155 million customers in the past nine quarters, Fitch Ratings had said in December.

"With the largest spectrum portfolio in India and the completion of network integration last year, Vi has more than doubled its capacity, enabling the delivery of a superior network experience for individual and enterprise customers," Vi said in the statement.

