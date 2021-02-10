Vodafone Idea’s 4G speed fastest among telcos in Oct-Dec, says Ookla

The telco also said Ookla’s verification supports the telecom regulator’s report that said Vodafone Idea has provided the highest voice quality for three straight months until January. According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) MyCall survey, based on crowd-sourced data, Vi was the only telco to have scored a rating of above 4, on a scale of 1 to 5, on voice call quality from November to January.