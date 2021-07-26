In a final bid for funds, Vi promoters might dilute holdings

Vodafone Idea’s UK parent owns a 45% stake in the company, and the Indian promoter group, which includes Kumar Mangalam Birla and Aditya Birla Group firms, holds a 26% stake. “The two promoter groups are open to the option of doing away with a majority stake or transfer control," said the first person, adding that this option will be considered only if the foreign entities agree to pay a premium to the prevailing market price of Vodafone Idea so that the company gets enough funding to take care of the telco’s ballooning dues.