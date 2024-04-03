Vodafone Idea shareholders approve ₹20,000 crore fundraising plans
Vodafone Idea wins shareholder nod for a whopping ₹20,000 crore fundraising through issuing new securities. The capital will be used for network upgrades, 5G investments, and potentially debt reduction.
Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to seek shareholder approval for significant fundraising, the company announced in an exchange filing, on April 3. The meeting conducted virtually, aimed to gain authorization for issuing securities worth up to ₹20,000 crore (approximately USD 2.4 billion).