Business News/ Companies / News/  Vodafone Idea shareholders approve 20,000 crore fundraising plans

Vodafone Idea shareholders approve ₹20,000 crore fundraising plans

Shivangini

Vodafone Idea wins shareholder nod for a whopping 20,000 crore fundraising through issuing new securities. The capital will be used for network upgrades, 5G investments, and potentially debt reduction.

Cash-Strapped Vodafone Idea Eyes 20,000 Crore Fundraise to Stay Afloat

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to seek shareholder approval for significant fundraising, the company announced in an exchange filing, on April 3. The meeting conducted virtually, aimed to gain authorization for issuing securities worth up to 20,000 crore (approximately USD 2.4 billion).

This move comes amidst VIL's ongoing financial struggles. The telecom operator is battling a hefty debt burden and subscriber losses. The additional capital could be used to improve its network infrastructure, invest in new technologies like 5G, and potentially settle some of its outstanding debts.

