Vodafone Idea signs ₹30,000 crore deal with Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung for 4G, 5G gear

Vodafone Idea has finalized a $3.6 billion or 30,000 crore deal with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for network equipment as part of a $6.6 billion capex plan, the company informed the exchanges today.

Updated22 Sep 2024, 01:01 PM IST
The deal is the first step towards VI's roll-out of it's three-year ₹55,000 crore announced earlier.
The deal is the first step towards VI’s roll-out of it’s three-year ₹55,000 crore ₹55,000 crore announced earlier.

Vodafone Idea has awarded contracts worth about 30,000 crore to Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for the supply of 4G and 5G network equipment for three years, the company informed the exchanges on September 22.

The deal is the first step towards the roll-out of the company's 55,000 crore ($6.6 billion), three-year capex plan announced earlier.

"Vodafone Idea has concluded a mega, about 30,000 crore ($3.6 billion), deal with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for supply of network equipment over a period of three years. The capex programme is directed towards expanding the 4G population coverage from 1.03 billion to 1.2 billion, launching 5G in key markets and capacity expansion in line with data growth," the company said in a statement.

The supplies against these new long-term awards will start in the coming quarter. The top priority for the company is to expand the 4G coverage to 1.2 billion Indians, the statement added.

Enhanced Customer Experience

"These contracts will allow the company to quickly capitalise on the latest state-of-the-art equipment to offer enhanced customer experience. Further, the learnings and insights obtained by the vendors in the Indian market over the last two years, will enable the company to embark on a more flexible and modular rollout plan by customising the services for all advanced technologies (4G & 5G)," it added.

The company also believes the new equipment will “lead to efficiency gains in energy and thus lower operating costs.”

Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea, said the company is committed to investing in emerging network technologies to provide a best-in-class customer experience.

"We have kickstarted the investment cycle. We are on our journey of VIL 2.0 and from hereon, VIL will stage a smart turnaround to effectively participate in the industry growth opportunities. Nokia and Ericsson have been our partners since our inception and this marks another milestone in that continuing partnership. We are pleased to start our new partnership with Samsung. We look forward to work closely with all our partners as we move into the 5G era," Moondra added.

First Published:22 Sep 2024, 01:01 PM IST
