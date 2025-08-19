Vodafone Idea strikes deal with IBM to modernise IT systems, improve service reliability with AI: Check details

Vodafone Idea has entered a strategic partnership with tech giant IBM to help streamline operations, improve service reliability, enhance the customer experience, and accelerate the seamless delivery of digital initiatives using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

To achieve the goals, Vi and IBM will also implement a unified DevOps execution model fuelled by automation of a unified DevOps execution model fuelled by automation.

Shares of Vi extended its gains for the second day, closing 2.01 per cent up on the BSE at ₹6.59 apiece.

Vodafone Idea is looking to create new revenue opportunities, as well as deliver smarter digital experiences and enhance IT agility as part of the new deal.

“Our collaboration with IBM marks a pivotal milestone in Vi’s digital journey. It reflects our commitment to AI-led innovation and our ambition to drive accelerated growth through intelligent decision-making and automation,” Vi Chief Technology Officer Jagbir Singh has said.

AI Innovation Hub At the Centre of this deal is a newly established AI Innovation Hub, which aims to modernise Vi’s IT and business processes continuously. Bringing together experts from Vi and IBM Consulting, this Hub will be used to create together cutting-edge AI solutions, automation tools, and digital accelerators.

“The AI Innovation Hub will play a critical role in modernizing our operations and expediting our go-to-market execution of critical business initiatives through faster software development cycles, setting new benchmarks for the telecom industry,” Singh noted.

"Vi’s AI Innovation Hub is a testament to the power of co-creation, where IBM consultants can provide best practices and support efforts to build a future-ready digital foundation powered by AI and automation,” said Juhi McClelland, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, IBM Asia Pacific.

According to Rishi Aurora, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting India & South Asia, IBM is bringing its “global expertise” to help Vi deliver superior customer experiences, drive innovation, and strengthen digital resilience for the future.