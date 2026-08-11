Vodafone Idea dismisses threat from Airtel’s 5G Fast Lane, sees no postpaid dip

Vodafone Idea on Tuesday brushed off competition from rival Bharti Airtel’s newly launched 5G ‘Fast Lane’ postpaid service, saying it sees no threat to its business and has suffered no decline in postpaid subscribers.
The assurance follows a recent clash between the two telecom operators. In May, Airtel launched a priority postpaid offering powered by 5G network slicing technology, which partitions a single physical network into isolated virtual layers to reserve dedicated bandwidth and higher speeds for premium users. In response, Vodafone Idea rolled out a campaign promising equal network priority across its entire customer base, prepaid and postpaid alike.