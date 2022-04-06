This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The app will integrate job search platform Apna, English learning platform Enguru, and Pariksha, a platform specialising in government employment exam preparation
NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea has tied up with Apna, Enguru and Pariksha platforms to provide its over 260 million customers access to curated job search, including government jobs, and exam preparation facilities targeted at Indian youth.
The third largest carrier is tapping into education and employment segments with Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App to increase customer stickiness with the brand by offering the services to its large pre-paid base of customers.
“The relevance of digital skills and fluency in spoken English have become more pronounced for today’s youth. Further, government employment remains a top choice for the large part of this segment, particularly for those coming from tier 2 & 3 cities," said Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer at Vodafone Idea Limited.
The app will integrate job search platform Apna, English learning platform Enguru, and Pariksha, a platform specialising in government employment exam preparation. A combination of learning English, improving spoken English, preparing for government exams as well as specialised job search will impress upon customers to take up the subscription service.
“These integrated solutions will enable Vi customers to further their efforts in gaining a competitive edge and march ahead to meet their career aspirations," he added.
Job-searches are expected to be top category for mobile users across the globe, and emergence of gig economy can serve up to 90 million jobs in the non-farm sector alone, according to a joint report by BCG and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.
Vi is looking at opportunities in this space with Apna, through which it will offer priority access – at no cost - to all customers, ensuring double visibility prospects to recruiters, thus doubling the chance of interview opportunities for a quick job search solution. This service will be available for all Vi customers at no cost.
In partnership with Enguru, customers will get 14 days of free trial with unlimited interactive live classes conducted by experts, and 15%-25% discounted price after the trial period. Users will get free access to interactive, gamified, industry specific self-learning modules, worth ₹1500.
Vi has entered into parternship with Pariksha where aspirants of central or state government jobs will get one month free subscription to the platform with unlimited mock tests across 150+ exams. “At the end of the free period, users can continue at an annual subscription fee of ₹249.
