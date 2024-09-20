Vodafone Idea to conduct urgent investor meet on September 23 after SC’s AGR verdict setback

  • Vodafone Idea to conduct investor meet on Sept 23 after SC's AGR verdict setback

Nikita Prasad
Published20 Sep 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Vodafone Idea will call an investor meeting on Monday; In Picture: Vodafone Idea Customer Care Center at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh/India
Vodafone Idea will call an investor meeting on Monday; In Picture: Vodafone Idea Customer Care Center at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh/India

Telecom major Vodafone Idea Ltd. announced on Friday, September 20, that it will conduct an urgent conference call with investors and analysts on Monday, September 23, to provide "an update on recent developments."

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of pleas filed by companies, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, seeking correction of alleged errors in the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).

Vodafone Idea Limited will host a conference call with its senior management on Monday, September 23, 2024, from 2.30 PM to 3.00 PM, to provide an update on the recent developments. The participants from the company for the conference call will be Akshaya Moondra, Chief Executive Officer and Murthy GVAS, Chief Financial Officer supported by the senior management team,” said Vodafone Idea in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra was urged by senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Vodafone Idea, that the petition needed consideration.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsVodafone Idea to conduct urgent investor meet on September 23 after SC’s AGR verdict setback

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.