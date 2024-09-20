Vodafone Idea to conduct urgent investor meet on September 23 after SC’s AGR verdict setback

Telecom major Vodafone Idea Ltd. announced on Friday, September 20, that it will conduct an urgent conference call with investors and analysts on Monday, September 23, to provide "an update on recent developments."

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of pleas filed by companies, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, seeking correction of alleged errors in the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).

“Vodafone Idea Limited will host a conference call with its senior management on Monday, September 23, 2024, from 2.30 PM to 3.00 PM, to provide an update on the recent developments. The participants from the company for the conference call will be Akshaya Moondra, Chief Executive Officer and Murthy GVAS, Chief Financial Officer supported by the senior management team,” said Vodafone Idea in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.