Telecom major Vodafone Idea Ltd. announced on Friday, September 20, that it will conduct an urgent conference call with investors and analysts on Monday, September 23, to provide "an update on recent developments."

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of pleas filed by companies, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, seeking correction of alleged errors in the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).

"Vodafone Idea will host a conference call with its senior management on Monday, September 23, 2024, from 2.30 PM to 3.00 PM, to provide an update on the recent developments. The participants from the company for the call will be Akshaya Moondra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Murthy GVAS, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) supported by the senior management team," said Vodafone Idea in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

SC rejects Vodafone, Airtel curative petition hearing on AGR dues “Application for listing the curative petitions in open court is rejected," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said in its order dated August 30, issued on Thursday. “The curative petitions are dismissed in terms of the signed order. Pending application, if any, stands disposed of."

The telcos' curative petitions urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its 2019 judgement in favour of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) order seeking AGR and other non-revenue-related dues. Telcos claimed that DoT made “a grave error" in calculating AGR dues and imposed “arbitrary" penalty amounts.

The pleas sought corrections of clerical and arithmetic errors in calculations of AGR by the telecom department. The telcos also wanted the penalty to be limited to 50% of the pending dues instead of the full amount and that the interest rate on the penalty be lowered. The companies claimed the telecom department had imposed 'arbitrary' penalty amounts that should be lowered.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Vodafone Idea, had urged the apex court's bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justice J B Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra to consider the petition.