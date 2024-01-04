Vodafone Idea to contest ₹10.76 crore penalty order under CGST Act, cites 'wrong transition of CENVAT credit'
In a BSE filing, VIL said the contravention related to the 'alleged wrong transition of CENVAT credit into GST regime'.
Vodafone Idea Limited on 4 January announced that it will take appropriate legal action for rectification and reversal of an order it received under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, entailing a penalty of ₹10.76 crore.
