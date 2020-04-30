Vodafone Idea to get 733 crore tax refund

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the government to refund ₹733 crore to Vodafone Idea Ltd in a tax case related to the year ended March 2015 for which assessment has been completed but dismissed the company’s plea seeking refunds for three years following that as scrutiny of tax filings is pending.

The refund for assessment year 2014-15 has to be issued within four weeks, directed the top court’s division bench comprising justices Uday Umesh Lalit and Vineet Saran while hearing an appeal challenging a Delhi high court order of 14 December 2018 on tax refunds.

The high court had turned down an appeal filed by the company seeking a direction to the assessing officer for expeditious processing and issue of a ₹4,759.74 crore refund for 2014-15 to 2017-18.

The plea was initially filed by Vodafone Mobile Services, which in August 2018 had merged with Idea Cellular to form Vodafone Idea, seeking refunds for the four assessment years.

While the refund claim of ₹1,532 crore for 2014-15 was slashed by half after scrutiny, claim for a refund of ₹1,355.51 crore for assessment year 2015-16 was rejected by the department in October and instead a demand for ₹582 crore in tax was raised against the telecom operator.

Two months later, a demand notice of ₹2,825 crore against the company was also placed on record. Scrutiny of the company’s claim for refunds of ₹1,128 crore and ₹743 crore for 2016-17 and 2017-18, respectively, is pending.

The Supreme Court in its judgment did not give directions on the income tax department’s demands being set off against the claims as “the requisite action is not even initiated".

Still, the latest judgement provides some relief to Vodafone Idea, which owes about ₹50,000 crore in licence fee and spectrum dues to the department of telecommunications after the Supreme Court in October upheld the government’s definition of adjusted gross revenue, on which it calculates levies on telecom operators.

In the latest judgement, the top court upheld the high court’s order on withholding Vodafone Idea’s refunds pending scrutiny of assessments.

The court held that if an income tax return has been selected for detailed scrutiny in accordance with law, it shall not be necessary to process the return and grant refund to the taxpayer till the order is passed, according to Sumit Mangal, a partner at L&L Partners.

The apex court rejected the appeal filed by Vodafone Idea for refunds for some assessment years, said Sandeep Chilana, managing partner at Chilana and Chilana Law Offices.

“It is high time that the government looks at such long pending disputes with corporates and comes up with measures to resolve such litigations in a more efficient manner, especially in cases were huge amount of refunds are pending with the authorities," said Chilana.

