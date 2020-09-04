Vodafone Idea to raise up to 25,000 crore

Vodafone Idea Ltd on Friday said it will raise up to ₹25,000 crore. The board of the Birla group telecom operator approved fundraising after getting clarity on staggered payment of adjusted gross revenue-(AGR) related dues earlier this week.

The board approved fundraising through two methods—by issue of equity shares through public issue, preferential allotment, private placement or qualified institutional placement (QIP), and through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), the company said. Both methods have a limit of raising capital amounting to ₹15,000 crore each.

The proposed fundraising is subject to regulatory and shareholders’ approval. Vodafone Idea will take up the proposal at its annual general meeting on 30 September.

"While the amount may seem lower than expectations, the fundraising process is likely to be gradual. This fundraise amount approved by the board does not seem to limit any private equity player from seeking a Vodafone Idea stake in the future," said a senior telecom analyst, requesting anonymity.

Mint had earlier reported, citing two company executives, that debt-ridden Vodafone Idea may resume talks of fundraising that slowed down due to the AGR case.

According to telecom experts, the company needs fresh equity, higher tariff and concession in various government levies to continue operations besides paying the annual instalment of the AGR dues that include spectrum usage charges, license fee, interest, penalty and interest on penalty. Voda Idea owes the government ₹58,254 crore.

The telecom operator plans to raise capital “in one or more tranches by way of a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutions placement," the company said in the filing.

In a post-earnings conference call for analysts, the management had said Vodafone Idea’s fundraising plans hinged upon the apex court’s verdict and the board will decide on the quantum after the order is pronounced.

Shares of Vodafone Idea fell over 4% to close at ₹12.01 on Friday, while the benchmark Sensex settled over 600 points, or 1.6% lower amid global sell-off.

The apex court's verdict favours Bharti Airtel Ltd company, which has fully provided for the AGR dues of ₹43,980 crore.

Analysts believe that Vodafone Idea will need to more than double its average revenue per user (Arpu) to meet its AGR repayment obligations. Vodafone’s Arpu fell to ₹114 in the June quarter from ₹121 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

