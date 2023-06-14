Vodafone Idea to see ₹14,000 crore equity infusion as part of revival plan: Report1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Vodafone Idea plans to raise ₹14,000 crore through equity infusion, including ₹2,000 crore from existing promoters, ABG and Vodafone Group, to revive its business.
Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) is reportedly proposing a significant equity infusion of ₹14,000 crore as part of its business revival plan. The plan includes contributions from the company's existing promoters, Aditya Birla Group (ABG) and Vodafone Group Plc, a report by Economic Times cited.
