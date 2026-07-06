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Lenders temper Vi business plan, seek group's guarantor for massive loan

Shayan GhoshJatin Grover
4 min read6 Jul 2026, 05:50 AM IST
In the quarter ended March, Vodafone Idea managed to stabilize its subscriber base at 192.8 million when compared with the previous quarter.
In the quarter ended March, Vodafone Idea managed to stabilize its subscriber base at 192.8 million when compared with the previous quarter.(Mint)
Summary

Lenders are prevailing upon the company to scale back its financial projections, while also demanding a corporate guarantee from another Aditya Birla Group firm, according to two people aware of the development.

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MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea's 35,000-crore debt plan is facing scrutiny, with lenders prevailing upon the company to scale back its financial projections, while also demanding a corporate guarantee from another Aditya Birla Group firm, according to two people aware of the development. The demands underscore banks' insistence on stronger safeguards before extending one of the sector's biggest loans.

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea's 35,000-crore debt plan is facing scrutiny, with lenders prevailing upon the company to scale back its financial projections, while also demanding a corporate guarantee from another Aditya Birla Group firm, according to two people aware of the development. The demands underscore banks' insistence on stronger safeguards before extending one of the sector's biggest loans.

The people in the know said the earlier business projections made by the company were too optimistic and have thus been tempered to “manageable levels”. Typically, companies submit cashflow and other business projections as part of their borrowing requests.

The people in the know said the earlier business projections made by the company were too optimistic and have thus been tempered to “manageable levels”. Typically, companies submit cashflow and other business projections as part of their borrowing requests.

Bankers are still discussing the loan proposal, and no concrete decision has yet been taken, said the people cited earlier.

This fresh debt will allow Vodafone Idea (Vi) to execute its much-awaited 45,000 crore capital expenditure to upgrade its network infrastructure.

Also Read | Birla says Vodafone Idea past toughest phase, backs turnaround

“The corporate guarantee (from an Aditya Birla Group group peer) is necessary for this loan. It is a large bet that banks will have to take on the telco,” said one of the two people cited earlier. Issued by a parent or a strong group company, a corporate guarantee acts like a backstop and protects lenders in the case of a default.

Promoters the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Plc own total 25.6% in Vodafone Idea, with Aditya Birla Group holding 9.57% end March. The government owns a 49% stake in the company.

According to a third person in the know, State Bank of India’s (SBI) investment banking subsidiary SBI Capital Markets is working on the proposal that includes 10,000 crore in non-funded debt as well.

Emailed queries on the development sent to Vodafone Idea, SBI and SBI Caps on Friday remained unanswered.

Also Read | Telcos start offering mobile services on Mumbai Metro after months-long dispute

In the quarter ended March, Vodafone Idea managed to stabilize its subscriber base at 192.8 million when compared with the previous quarter, and also improved its average revenue per user (Arpu) to 174 a month from 172 in the December quarter on consumer upgrades. The company had lost 5.4 million users as of March end from 198.2 million a year ago.

Rival Reliance Jio reported Arpu of 214 a month at the end of March, while Airtel posted 257, both largely flat sequentially. As of March end, Jio had 524.4 million users, while Airtel had 482.4 million users in India.

Mint had reported in February that lenders to Vodafone Idea are examining its spectrum dues, subscriber losses and weak user revenue before deciding on its request for a fresh loan.

Vodafone Idea chief executive Abhijit Kishore had then—in a post-earnings call in May—said the company was “deeply engaged (with banks)... It's an SBI (State Bank of India)-led consortium, which is looking into it, which forms part of the PSU (public sector undertaking) banks, the private banks, as well as the foreign banks and we are very confident of closing that very fast.”

Kishore did not give any timeline for closing the debt round. The timeline of debt fundraise is crucial as besides a 45,000-crore network expansion plan, Vodafone Idea has to pay 49,000 crore towards spectrum dues over the next three years, which would take its cumulative outgo to nearly 1 trillion.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea draws up ₹1 trillion cash strategy amid dues, capex push

The amount also includes a 5,000-6,000 crore interest on the bank debt once the company is able to arrange that.

In May, the telecom operator gave an ambitious financial roadmap to generate and secure over 1.08 trillion in cash over the next three years. This after the government lowered its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 23,600 crore to 64,046 crore after recalculation, deferring bulk of its payments by 10 years, to be paid from FY36 to FY41.

During the earnings call in May, the company told analysts that its funding would be boosted by tripled earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) to 60,000 crore during FY27-FY29, raising 35,000 crore through bank debt and a rolling line of credit facility, as well as securing 10,000 crore from the recent settlement with Vodafone Plc and expected income tax refunds.

Some analysts have turned bullish on the company’s prospects. However, some still believe it is still not out of the woods owing to strong competition and spectrum debt, notwithstanding relief from the government and stabilization of its user base.

In May, Crisil Ratings had assigned A- rating to the 35,000-crore proposed bank facilities of Vodafone Idea. Icra also upgraded its existing term loans by two notches to A- in June. Icra said the rating upgrade is driven by a change in the rating approach for Vodafone Idea, wherein the entity’s rating factors in support from the Aditya Birla Group. The company has bank debt of 726 crore, Icra said.

This, it said, has further strengthened with the re‑appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as the non-executive chairman of the board and with the proposed equity infusion of around 4,730 crore through a preferential allotment of warrants to a promoter group entity in May 2026.

On the other hand, in a note dated 18 May, analysts at Macquarie said “there is no quick fix to Vi’s (Vodafone Idea’s) underlying fundamental challenges”. Brokerage house IIFL Capital, also in an 18 May note, said the promoter infusion is unlikely to provide cash flow relief but it improves Vodafone Idea's debt-raising prospects. Analysts had, however, expressed concern over its huge spectrum debt of 1.27 trillion as of March end, which would require a timely fundraise.

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Meet the Author

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years asRead more

a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Read Less
Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and Read more

regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsLenders temper Vi business plan, seek group's guarantor for massive loan

Lenders temper Vi business plan, seek group's guarantor for massive loan

Shayan GhoshJatin Grover
4 min read6 Jul 2026, 05:50 AM IST
In the quarter ended March, Vodafone Idea managed to stabilize its subscriber base at 192.8 million when compared with the previous quarter.
In the quarter ended March, Vodafone Idea managed to stabilize its subscriber base at 192.8 million when compared with the previous quarter.(Mint)
Summary

Lenders are prevailing upon the company to scale back its financial projections, while also demanding a corporate guarantee from another Aditya Birla Group firm, according to two people aware of the development.

Gift this article

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea's 35,000-crore debt plan is facing scrutiny, with lenders prevailing upon the company to scale back its financial projections, while also demanding a corporate guarantee from another Aditya Birla Group firm, according to two people aware of the development. The demands underscore banks' insistence on stronger safeguards before extending one of the sector's biggest loans.

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea's 35,000-crore debt plan is facing scrutiny, with lenders prevailing upon the company to scale back its financial projections, while also demanding a corporate guarantee from another Aditya Birla Group firm, according to two people aware of the development. The demands underscore banks' insistence on stronger safeguards before extending one of the sector's biggest loans.

The people in the know said the earlier business projections made by the company were too optimistic and have thus been tempered to “manageable levels”. Typically, companies submit cashflow and other business projections as part of their borrowing requests.

The people in the know said the earlier business projections made by the company were too optimistic and have thus been tempered to “manageable levels”. Typically, companies submit cashflow and other business projections as part of their borrowing requests.

Bankers are still discussing the loan proposal, and no concrete decision has yet been taken, said the people cited earlier.

This fresh debt will allow Vodafone Idea (Vi) to execute its much-awaited 45,000 crore capital expenditure to upgrade its network infrastructure.

Also Read | Birla says Vodafone Idea past toughest phase, backs turnaround

“The corporate guarantee (from an Aditya Birla Group group peer) is necessary for this loan. It is a large bet that banks will have to take on the telco,” said one of the two people cited earlier. Issued by a parent or a strong group company, a corporate guarantee acts like a backstop and protects lenders in the case of a default.

Promoters the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Plc own total 25.6% in Vodafone Idea, with Aditya Birla Group holding 9.57% end March. The government owns a 49% stake in the company.

According to a third person in the know, State Bank of India’s (SBI) investment banking subsidiary SBI Capital Markets is working on the proposal that includes 10,000 crore in non-funded debt as well.

Emailed queries on the development sent to Vodafone Idea, SBI and SBI Caps on Friday remained unanswered.

Also Read | Telcos start offering mobile services on Mumbai Metro after months-long dispute

In the quarter ended March, Vodafone Idea managed to stabilize its subscriber base at 192.8 million when compared with the previous quarter, and also improved its average revenue per user (Arpu) to 174 a month from 172 in the December quarter on consumer upgrades. The company had lost 5.4 million users as of March end from 198.2 million a year ago.

Rival Reliance Jio reported Arpu of 214 a month at the end of March, while Airtel posted 257, both largely flat sequentially. As of March end, Jio had 524.4 million users, while Airtel had 482.4 million users in India.

Mint had reported in February that lenders to Vodafone Idea are examining its spectrum dues, subscriber losses and weak user revenue before deciding on its request for a fresh loan.

Vodafone Idea chief executive Abhijit Kishore had then—in a post-earnings call in May—said the company was “deeply engaged (with banks)... It's an SBI (State Bank of India)-led consortium, which is looking into it, which forms part of the PSU (public sector undertaking) banks, the private banks, as well as the foreign banks and we are very confident of closing that very fast.”

Kishore did not give any timeline for closing the debt round. The timeline of debt fundraise is crucial as besides a 45,000-crore network expansion plan, Vodafone Idea has to pay 49,000 crore towards spectrum dues over the next three years, which would take its cumulative outgo to nearly 1 trillion.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea draws up ₹1 trillion cash strategy amid dues, capex push

The amount also includes a 5,000-6,000 crore interest on the bank debt once the company is able to arrange that.

In May, the telecom operator gave an ambitious financial roadmap to generate and secure over 1.08 trillion in cash over the next three years. This after the government lowered its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 23,600 crore to 64,046 crore after recalculation, deferring bulk of its payments by 10 years, to be paid from FY36 to FY41.

During the earnings call in May, the company told analysts that its funding would be boosted by tripled earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) to 60,000 crore during FY27-FY29, raising 35,000 crore through bank debt and a rolling line of credit facility, as well as securing 10,000 crore from the recent settlement with Vodafone Plc and expected income tax refunds.

Some analysts have turned bullish on the company’s prospects. However, some still believe it is still not out of the woods owing to strong competition and spectrum debt, notwithstanding relief from the government and stabilization of its user base.

In May, Crisil Ratings had assigned A- rating to the 35,000-crore proposed bank facilities of Vodafone Idea. Icra also upgraded its existing term loans by two notches to A- in June. Icra said the rating upgrade is driven by a change in the rating approach for Vodafone Idea, wherein the entity’s rating factors in support from the Aditya Birla Group. The company has bank debt of 726 crore, Icra said.

This, it said, has further strengthened with the re‑appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as the non-executive chairman of the board and with the proposed equity infusion of around 4,730 crore through a preferential allotment of warrants to a promoter group entity in May 2026.

On the other hand, in a note dated 18 May, analysts at Macquarie said “there is no quick fix to Vi’s (Vodafone Idea’s) underlying fundamental challenges”. Brokerage house IIFL Capital, also in an 18 May note, said the promoter infusion is unlikely to provide cash flow relief but it improves Vodafone Idea's debt-raising prospects. Analysts had, however, expressed concern over its huge spectrum debt of 1.27 trillion as of March end, which would require a timely fundraise.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years asRead more

a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Read Less
Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and Read more

regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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