Vodafone Idea weak vitals alarming, relief measures critical, say analysts

Vodafone Idea -- which is struggling to stay afloat -- posted its Q1 earnings on Saturday. The total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of June 30, 2021 of VIL stood at ₹1,91,590 crore, comprising of deferred spectrum payment obligations of ₹1,06,010 crore and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of ₹62,180 crore that are due to the government.