Vodafone lenders worried about the fate of loans as telco seeks more debt
Summary
While banks seem reluctant, the company is actively chasing loans. Akshaya Moondra, chief executive officer, Vodafone Idea told analysts on 2 June that the “primary source of fundraising remains bank borrowing”, which the telco is working on.
Mumbai: Lenders to Vodafone Idea Ltd are worried that the telecom operator which is trying to borrow ₹35,000 crore more may prioritize paying its government debts over its new bank loans, a person aware of the matter said.
