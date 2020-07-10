Vodafone Idea makes payments of 2,850 crore to mutual funds and banks

This comes as a shot in the arm for debt mutual funds, particularly the ones that had taken credit risks as many issuers struggled to make payments and pre-payments due to the coronavirus-induced slowdown. Nearly ₹4000 crore has been side-pocketed by mutual funds out of which ₹3000 crore have been segregated by Franklin alone. Asset managers have chosen to create more than 30 side pockets for their bond exposures to Yes Bank, Vodafone-Idea, Adilink Infra and Multitrading Pvt. Ltd, Altico Capital India, and Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd.