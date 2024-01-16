Vodafone, Microsoft forge $1.5 billion decade-long partnership to boost AI, IoT sector
Vodafone Group Plc and Microsoft Corp. entered a ten-year agreement, involving a $1.5 billion investment, to advance various business sectors, including artificial intelligence, digital payments, and the Internet of Things, on January 16.
