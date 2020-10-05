Vodafone Plc gets nod for Indus Towers, Bharti Infratel merger deal

NEW DELHI: Lenders to Vodafone Group Plc have approved the merger of Indus Towers Ltd and Bharti Infratel Ltd, the UK-based company said in a statement on Monday.

The agreement to proceed on the deal is conditional on consent for a security package for the merged entity from Vodafone’s existing lenders, the company said.

The consent is regarding a loan worth 1.3 billion euros used to fund Vodafone’s contribution to its Indian arm Vodafone Idea Ltd’s rights issue in 2019.

Vodafone’s stake in Indus Towers will fall to 28.2% from 42% following the merger. Bharti Infratel, which also has a 42% stake, will own 68.6%. Indus Towers was a three-way joint venture between Bharti Infratel, Vodafone Group, and Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea will divest its entire 11.15% stake in the merged entity, which will also be called Indus Towers. Provident Equity Partners (PEP), which was an investor in Indus Towers, will be issued fresh shares totalling 3.2% stake in the merged entity.

The transaction, first announced in April 2018, to create the world’s largest mobile tower firm outside China, is subject to approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Bharti Airtel, the tower subsidiary of telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd, had extended the long-stop date of merger with Indus Towers six times citing incomplete details of the approval. The board of Bharti Infratel had approved the merger on 1 September.

The proceeds from the divestment of Vodafone Idea’s stake in Indus Towers will help the financially-stressed telco partly pay its adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues.

The Supreme Court on 1 September granted 10 years to telecom operators to pay their AGR dues including interest, penalty and interest on penalty. The dues also include spectrum usage charge and licence fee levied by the government.

Vodafone Idea has cleared ₹7,854 in AGR dues but still owes over ₹50,000 crore to the department of telecommunications (DoT). According to experts, the telco needs fresh equity, higher tariff, and concession in various central levies to continue operations besides paying the annual instalment of AGR dues.

